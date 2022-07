LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands are without power in Lexington after storms rolled through Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kentucky Utilities outage map, around 16,000 customers are out right now in the city.

We’re also hearing several reports of trees down across the city.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.