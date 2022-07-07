15-year-old charged with murder of 2-year-old, police say

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A 15-year-old in Mississippi is facing a murder charge after shooting and killing a 2-year-old, according to police.

The Cleveland Police Department said a call came in Wednesday evening about a person being shot at an apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they were told that the 2-year-old victim was already taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The child did not survive.

A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with the child’s murder.

Due to the nature of the case involving minors, information being released to the public is limited, police said.

Law enforcement did not release any further details.

Cleveland is located about 120 miles north of Jackson, near the Arkansas border.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.