LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A large fire burned a barn to the ground Wednesday afternoon at Taylor Made Farm in Jessamine County.

Luckily, there was only hay inside and no people or animals were injured.

There was a nearby barn with horses inside, which did not catch fire.

It’s not clear at this point if the fire started from a lightning strike.

