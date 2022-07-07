Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Strong Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Steamy temps and rounds of storms continue to impact the region and we have a few more days of this before we change it up. Much bigger changes are lurking for next week as a deep trough tries to dig into the eastern half of the country.

Temps today range from the upper 80s to middle 90s with heat index values being much higher.

Clusters of showers and storms continue to rumble through the region and some of the storms may be strong or severe. Once again, it’s the damaging wind threat that is the main player for the entire region.

The threat continues into Friday, but it’s a lower end threat for most of the area.

Showers and storms continue into Saturday with some additional local high water issues possible. Temps will come down over the weekend and it should feel pretty pleasant for many.

Temps rebound early next week but a deep trough shows up across the east by the middle and end of next week.

