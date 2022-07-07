Honoring fallen heroes: Funeral for Officer Jacob Chaffins to be held Thursday

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The third officer killed in an eastern Kentucky ambush will be laid to rest Thursday.

Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago were killed on June 30. Lance Storz is accused of killing all three men and shooting others. He’s charged with multiple counts of murder.

Captain Frasure and Deputy Petry were laid to rest earlier this week.

Thursday, Officer Chaffin will be remembered. His funeral is Thursday at 1 p.m.

Officer Jacob Chaffins’ cruiser outside the Prestonsburg city building. pic.twitter.com/bQhnv8xxdH — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) July 7, 2022

All week long, we have seen a tremendous showing of support and honor for the families and agencies of these fallen officers. Police agencies from across Kentucky and even across the country have been in Floyd County.

Officer Jacob Chaffins was not only a Prestonsburg City Police Officer, but also a member of the Prestonsburg Fire Department, a sergeant in the National Guard, an EMT, and U.S. Marshal.

He leaves behind a wife, Savannah, and daughter Paisley.

Police Chief Randy Woods will officiate Thursday’s service at the Mountain Arts Center at 1 p.m. He also spoke Wednesday at Captain Ralph Frasure’s service saying this is the double duty he never dreamed he would have to do.

Community leaders are asking for support to continue in the days and weeks ahead.

“Tons of people reaching out from communities and organizations asking how can we help. We want to let you know that we need you to continue to help. We need to show our community, our first responders and their families that we are here to support you in the same way that you protect us,” said Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, D-Martin.

Money is being raised for the families of the law enforcement officers. There is a fund set up through the Floyd County Community Foundation.

The Chaffins family has asked there be no cameras inside the service, and we will honor their wishes.

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Drago (WYMT)

