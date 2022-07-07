Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another day with heat & strong storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will blow through the area again.

The past few days have been action-packed with rounds of storms moving through the region. I think that trend continues today and through Saturday. These storms will move out of our northwest skies and likely produce damaging winds upon arrival. It is the same thing that we have been dealing with over the past few days. Let’s break down the elements.

Timing: this afternoon and evening

Potential: Damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH

Storms roll in from the northwest skies

A Heat Advisory will remain in place until later this evening. Not everyone is included in the advisory. It is mainly for our western counties.

Take care of each other!

