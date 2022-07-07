Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another day with heat & strong storms

Another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.
Another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will blow through the area again.

The past few days have been action-packed with rounds of storms moving through the region. I think that trend continues today and through Saturday. These storms will move out of our northwest skies and likely produce damaging winds upon arrival. It is the same thing that we have been dealing with over the past few days. Let’s break down the elements.

  • Timing: this afternoon and evening
  • Potential: Damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH
  • Storms roll in from the northwest skies

A Heat Advisory will remain in place until later this evening. Not everyone is included in the advisory. It is mainly for our western counties.

Take care of each other!

