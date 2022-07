PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Paris is under a boil water advisory.

The city’s Facebook page says there was a major water main break.

Right now, some homes don’t have water at all.

Crews are working on repairs.

Once everything is running again, the city will test the water to make sure it’s safe before dropping the boil advisory.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.