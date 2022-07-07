Advertisement

Ky. man sentenced for production of child pornography

FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.(piqsels)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Franklin County man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old Edward Leonidas Lewis, of Belfry, was sentenced to 300 months on Wednesday.

According to Lewis’ guilty plea, on February 25, 2021, law enforcement found images of child pornography on four different electronic devices in his possession.  Lewis then admitted to using “spy cameras,” hidden in bathrooms and bedrooms of his residences, to produce child pornography images of a victim.

Lewis was previously convicted of four counts of Possession of a Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor, in Franklin Circuit Court, in May 2013.

Lewis pleaded guilty to the federal charge in March 2022.

Under federal law, Lewis must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. 

Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.

