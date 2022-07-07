Advertisement

Ky. veterans win HVAC units in ‘It’s Cool to be a Vet’ giveaway

Fayette Heating and Air has found a way to serve those who serve us.
Fayette Heating and Air has found a way to serve those who serve us.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette Heating and Air has found a way to serve those who serve us.

“This is probably one of the things that I’m most proud of,” said Kevin Pearl, a veteran and an employee of Fayette Heating and Air.

Through their “It’s Cool to be a Vet” giveaway, they’re giving three veterans brand new cooling systems for their homes.

“It’s very gratifying to be able to just do something small to give back to these people that have done so much for us,” said Tim Bauman, the general manager of Fayette Heating and Air.

They asked members of the community to nominate military personnel, those who have served or are in active service, and are in need of a cooling system.

“And after that we have a culture committee here that goes through all the nominations, and they select the finalists,” Bauman said.

The finalists are presented with three envelopes, and they’re told that based on which one they choose, they might be going home a winner, but what they don’t know is no matter what envelope they pick, they’re all going to win.

“Definitely a little nervous being one of three and then being asked to pick envelopes. So it’s kind of luck of the draw and then opening it to find out that not only myself, but the rest of the veterans here won, it’s a great feeling and a great honor to be here,” veteran Luke Alfrod said.

Fayette Heating and Air will begin installing the cooling systems as soon as Friday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down on North Broadway— right by Transylvania University.
Thousands lose power, trees down in Lexington as storms roll through
One marina owner said he’s seeing some not-too-promising signs of the economy.
Ky. marina owner ‘concerned’ as gas prices deter some away from traveling to lake
Friends described Betty Cobb as a fighter.
Man arrested after woman, 75, found taped up in closet, police say
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Firefighters were called out to Lakeshore Drive for a report of a car in the lake.
Car drives into lake, dive team finds no victims, Lexington fire officials say

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Ky. man sentenced for production of child pornography
Officer Jacob Chaffins
Honoring fallen heroes: Funeral for Officer Jacob Chaffins held Thursday
The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Ky. city under boil advisory after major water main break
Another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another day with heat & strong storms