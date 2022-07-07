Man found guilty of shooting his brother in the head in Lexington
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been found guilty in connection with the shooting death of his brother in Lexington
Camren Fisher was found guilty of manslaughter first-degree with mental illness.
He shot his older brother, Gregory Fisher, back in 2020.
The shooting happened on Atiya Place.
Fisher pulled up in a car and shot his brother in the head.
He was sentenced to ten years in prison.
