Advertisement

Man found guilty of shooting his brother in the head in Lexington

Camren Fisher was found guilty of manslaughter first-degree with mental illness.
Camren Fisher was found guilty of manslaughter first-degree with mental illness.(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been found guilty in connection with the shooting death of his brother in Lexington

Camren Fisher was found guilty of manslaughter first-degree with mental illness.

He shot his older brother, Gregory Fisher, back in 2020.

The shooting happened on Atiya Place.

Fisher pulled up in a car and shot his brother in the head.

He was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down on North Broadway— right by Transylvania University.
Thousands lose power, trees down in Lexington as storms roll through
One marina owner said he’s seeing some not-too-promising signs of the economy.
Ky. marina owner ‘concerned’ as gas prices deter some away from traveling to lake
Friends described Betty Cobb as a fighter.
Man arrested after woman, 75, found taped up in closet, police say
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Police are now looking for Alfredo Angel Delgado. They say he is wanted on an assault charge.
Man accused of shooting Ky. hotel clerk in the face arrested in New York

Latest News

Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Fayette Heating and Air has found a way to serve those who serve us.
Ky. veterans win HVAC units in ‘It’s Cool to be a Vet’ giveaway
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Ky. man sentenced for production of child pornography
Officer Jacob Chaffins
Honoring fallen heroes: Funeral for Officer Jacob Chaffins held Thursday