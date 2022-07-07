More men seeking vasectomies with the future of abortion in doubt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade has produced a rise in vasectomies. More men are now seeking the surgery as a way to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

“It certainly appears a little bit more than coincidental,” Dr. Christopher Schrepferman of First Urology said. “I mentioned it to some of the guys I was doing a vasectomy on today and 2 of the 4 said that was part of their trigger or pressure to go ahead and call and make the appointment.”

Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, a half million men a year in the U.S. were getting vasectomies. The 10 to 15 minute procedure with a three-day recovery has long been established as a reliable way to prevent unwanted pregnancies that could lead to abortions.

Last year at this time, First Urology saw 75 vasectomy appointments over a 2 week period. This year, coinciding with the Supreme Court decision, they saw that number jump during the same period to 189, a 152% increase.

”I think that most men,” Schrepferman said. “If you ask them individually would be pleased that their wives don’t have to face that decision perhaps. Because even if they would prefer having a choice, it’s not always a simple process for them.”

Since the Supreme Court decision was handed down, the most common age group of men seeking vasectomies at First Urology is 35 to 45 or 45% of cases. That’s followed by ages 25 to 35 or 40% of cases.

”Generally it’s been a positive for them,” Schrepferman said. “They’re taking more proactive steps to handle the situation with their spouse.”

Schrepferman said vasectomies do not come with a guarantee. He said one out of 1500-2000 cases results in unplanned pregnancies.

Schrepferman, a vasectomy reversal specialist said reversals are also not 100 percent successful.

“They’re getting better but they’re not a hundred percent,” he said. “When I counsel patients about vasectomies, I ask them to consider that a permanent decision.”

