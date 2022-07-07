Advertisement

Nicholasville police investigating shooting at hotel

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re tracking breaking news in Nicholasville.

There’s a large police presence outside the Home Place Inn, which is off 27 and North Main Street.

Police told us a clerk at the hotel was shot. They said the victim was taken to UK Hospital and we don’t know their condition.

Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.

This story is developing.

