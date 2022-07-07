Advertisement

Police: Investigation underway after armed man shot by officers dies

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency...
Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.(Gray News, file)
By WVVA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police said the armed man shot by police on a busy highway in the town of Bradley has died from his injuries.

State police said the initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing a crash scene at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to WVVA. The suspect then reportedly stole a truck.

A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots in the stolen truck, state police said. The suspect is said to have refused to stop for officers and a pursuit followed that stretched through various counties.

The truck then became “disabled” off a highway in Bradley, police said.

WVVA reported witness video showed members of law enforcement closing in on the unidentified man as he waved what appeared to be a firearm around. Authorities then opened fire, shooting him numerous times.

“During a short standoff, the suspect continued to brandish a handgun, resulting in gunfire from law enforcement, causing the suspect’s death,” said Capt. R. A. Maddy with West Virginia State Police.

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2022 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down on North Broadway— right by Transylvania University.
Thousands lose power, trees down in Lexington as storms roll through
Friends described Betty Cobb as a fighter.
Man arrested after woman, 75, found taped up in closet, police say
One marina owner said he’s seeing some not-too-promising signs of the economy.
Ky. marina owner ‘concerned’ as gas prices deter some away from traveling to lake
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Firefighters were called out to Lakeshore Drive for a report of a car in the lake.
Car drives into lake, dive team finds no victims, Lexington fire officials say

Latest News

Officer Jacob Chaffins
Honoring fallen heroes: Funeral for Officer Jacob Chaffins to be held Thursday
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Russian media: Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia trial
The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Ky. city under boil advisory after major water main break
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
Britain’s Boris Johnson resigning as prime minister amid scandal