Popular Georgetown restaurant loses part of building during storm

Galvin’s on Main remains open for business— it’s just missing its large logo.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Georgetown restaurant lost part of the front of its building during the storms Wednesday evening.

However, Galvin’s on Main remains open for business— it’s just missing its large logo.

It’s become a staple in downtown Georgetown the last five years.

“Galvin’s is one of the best places in town. It’s a good little hometown spot,” said Charles Parrish with Georgetown Public Works.

They’ve got a busy dining room any night of the week.

“Galvin’s was real good during the pandemic. They would pass out a lot of gift cards, spreading the wealth. Even though they were doing curbside, they just wanted to help everyone else,” Parrish said.

The community was quick to return the favor when Galvin’s became the one in need.

“There was like this really loud crash. And you’re just like what the heck. When I looked out, I thought it was one of our awnings that had maybe fallen down. Then when I got closer, the whole top of our restaurant had come down,” co-owner Stephanie Jones said.

Jones said the big bourbon barrels that spelled out “Galvin’s on Main” came crashing down during Wednesday’s storm, bringing a large portion of the restaurant’s façade with it.

“You’re just in a state of shock. I mean I had no idea. I ran out front to make sure nobody was underneath. We are just so thankful that no one was hurt,” Jones said.

And the luck continues. As far as they can tell, the rest of the building is okay. They even kept the back dining room and kitchen open. Public Works employees, like Parrish, and the fire department were there within five minutes to clean up the mess.

“We’ve had our customers call to see if we needed help. I mean it’s just what a good town Georgetown is,” Jones said.

As neighbors clean the fallen debris in the rain, Jones took their dinner orders, because on Main Street, that’s just what you do.

“We’re hometown people,” Parrish said.

