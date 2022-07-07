Advertisement

Southern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man

Southeastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Southeastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man.

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said the family of Ricky Griffis has not seen or heard from him since Monday, July 4.

The sheriff said Griffis did not show up for work.

Griffis sent a text message to his family on Tuesday, July 5 saying he was stuck in the woods but no other contact has been made.

His car was found in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County.

The Wayne County Rescue Squad, along with his family members, searched the area.

You are asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 606-348-5416 or the Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center at 606-348-9111 if you have any information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down on North Broadway— right by Transylvania University.
Thousands lose power, trees down in Lexington as storms roll through
Friends described Betty Cobb as a fighter.
Man arrested after woman, 75, found taped up in closet, police say
One marina owner said he’s seeing some not-too-promising signs of the economy.
Ky. marina owner ‘concerned’ as gas prices deter some away from traveling to lake
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Firefighters were called out to Lakeshore Drive for a report of a car in the lake.
Car drives into lake, dive team finds no victims, Lexington fire officials say

Latest News

The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Ky. city under boil advisory after major water main break
Another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another day with heat & strong storms
Police are now looking for Alfredo Angel Delgado. They say he is wanted on an assault charge.
Police looking for man accused of shooting Ky. hotel clerk in the face
Galvin’s on Main remains open for business— it’s just missing its large logo.
Popular Georgetown restaurant loses part of building during storm
A large fire burned a barn to the ground Wednesday afternoon at Taylor Made Farm in Jessamine...
Barn burned to ground in Jessamine County