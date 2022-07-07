Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Kylie Trail: Steak soft tacos (July 7, 2022)
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy and Kylie Trail (July 7, 2022)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/2292/mexican-steak-soft-tacos
MEXICAN STEAK SOFT TACOS
Use leftover steak slices or grill your favorite cut for this version of the taco featuring a garlicky, lime sour cream.
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 ounces leftover beef Flank Steak
- 1/2 cup dairy sour cream
- 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup drained canned black beans
- 1/2 cup chopped seeded tomatoes
- 3 cups thinly sliced romaine lettuce
- 4 medium whole wheat or flour tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter)
COOKING:
- Combine sour cream, lime juice, garlic, salt and pepper in small bowl.
- Spread each tortilla evenly with sour cream mixture leaving 1/2-inch border around edge. Top with black beans; place beef Flank Steak slices on 1 side of each tortilla. Top with tomatoes and lettuce. Fold tortillas in half to serve.
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.