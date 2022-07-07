Advertisement

Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Kylie Trail: Steak soft tacos (July 7, 2022)

Summer Grillin Mexican Steak Soft Tacos
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy and Kylie Trail (July 7, 2022)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/2292/mexican-steak-soft-tacos

MEXICAN STEAK SOFT TACOS

Use leftover steak slices or grill your favorite cut for this version of the taco featuring a garlicky, lime sour cream.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12 ounces leftover beef Flank Steak
  • 1/2 cup dairy sour cream
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup drained canned black beans
  • 1/2 cup chopped seeded tomatoes
  • 3 cups thinly sliced romaine lettuce
  • 4 medium whole wheat or flour tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter)

COOKING:

  1. Combine sour cream, lime juice, garlic, salt and pepper in small bowl.
  2. Spread each tortilla evenly with sour cream mixture leaving 1/2-inch border around edge. Top with black beans; place beef Flank Steak slices on 1 side of each tortilla. Top with tomatoes and lettuce. Fold tortillas in half to serve.

SAFE HANDLING TIPS:

  • Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
  • Separate raw meat from other foods.
  • Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
  • Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
  • Wash all produce prior to use.
  • Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
  • Refrigerate food promptly.

