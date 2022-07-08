Advertisement

Adam Svensson leads after opening round at the Barbasol Championship

Adam Svensson has a two-stroke lead after shooting a 10-under, 62 opening round
Adam Svensson, of Canada, tees off on the eighth hole during the first round of the Barbasol...
Adam Svensson, of Canada, tees off on the eighth hole during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament, Thursday July 7, 2022, in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (AP Photo/John Amis)(JOHN AMIS | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first round of the Barbasol Championship is in the books. Canadian Adam Svensson has a two-stroke lead after shooting a 10-under 62, matching the lowest opening round total in Barbasol history. His round featured seven birdies, two eagles, and one bogey.

The tournament at Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Kentucky, featured plenty of low scores on the first day. Ricardo Gouveia and Robin Roussel are both two shots off the lead at 8-under par. An eight-way tie for fourth follows them.

Murray State alum Jared Wolfe finished his round with a 5-under, 67. While Morehead State product Josh Teater shot a 5-under, 68.

