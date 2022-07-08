Central Ky. food pantries see growing need for help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rise in the cost of food and gas is sending more families to food pantries. But some organizations are having a harder time meeting the need.

Food Banks here in central Kentucky are feeling the pinch. Some said they are seeing more families come through their doors needing help.

At God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, employees are working quickly to get food out the door.

“Before the pandemic we were distributing to about 500 households a month. Right now, we’re in the 600 to 700 range,” said Michael Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry.

CEO Michael Halligan said many families are struggling to buy food due to inflation and the end of SNAP COVID benefits and child tax credit payments.

The food bank is having a harder time keeping up with demand due to supply chain issues.

“Typically, we carry about 2.5 to 3 weeks’ worth of stock. Right now, we have about a week to a week and a half of stock, so we are definitely seeing a tightening of the supply chain,” Halligan said.

God’s Pantry has sped up its food distribution process to meet the increased need.

Also relying on those resources are smaller food banks like the Apostolic Outreach of SJC, which serves eastern Kentucky.

“God’s Pantry gives us most of the food we need, but it’s the cost of getting the food to the people,” said Beverly Smith, chair of Apostolic Outreach of SJC.

Smith must rent a U-Haul to take the food back to eastern Kentucky, and with the rise in gas prices, the trip can cost anywhere from $600 to $800.

“We do it once a month. That’s all we can afford. We could do it every week and it still wouldn’t be enough,” Smith said.

Some families are willing to stand in the heat to get something to eat.

“I don’t know how anyone can afford to live on what’s going on,” Jeff Burton said.

Higher food prices have put a strain on the Jessamine County Food Pantry’s budget.

“Pre-COVID we budgeted about $2,000 a month for food. I’m spending $1,500 to $1,800 a week now,” said Paul Huber, the executive director of the Jessamine County Food Pantry.

Food banks said if it were not for the generosity of the community, they could not do what they do.

The food banks said they need donations. You can click the links below to find out how to help.

