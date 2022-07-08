Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For The Weekend

radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of strong and severe storms have targeted the region over the past few days and today looks like another stormy one. This action is ahead of a front settling through here for a better feeling weekend with larger changes coming next week.

Once again, we are watching the western and northwestern skies for clusters of strong to severe storms working in. Just like we’ve seen in recent days, damaging wind is the primary player. Storms are also putting down a lot of water that can lead to local flash flood issues.

Additional showers and some thunderstorms will be around into Saturday as the severe threat gets pushed farther south. Sunday’s weather looks really good with pleasant temps and comfy humidity and that lingers into Monday.

Another cold front then shows up late Tuesday into Wednesday and may bring some more showers and storms with it.

Temps come way down behind that and might actually be pleasant for much of the middle and end of next week.

