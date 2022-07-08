‘Christmas in July’ events being held in Ky. communities hard-hit by tornadoes

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The weather may be warm, but it is Christmas in July in some Kentucky communities.

So many people donated to the First Lady Britainy Beshear’s toy drive after the tornado outbreak in December that families are getting more help now.

Many toys and gift cards were left over after the December donation drive.

Friday morning, in Campbellsville and later in the day in Bowling Green, that excess is being given out. Several dozen families that suffered loss met with Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady and then were able to pick whatever toys they wanted.

One family that lost their home told us this event was unexpected but very appreciated.

Governor Beshear says the process to rebuild and recover continues and it will likely go months and even years in the future. He spoke of one event to build 300 homes in hard-hit areas.

Other events to pass out toys to families will take place in western Kentucky next week.

Governor and First Lady attend “Christmas in July” event for Dec tornado victims in Taylor County. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/6R1HXm7q43 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 8, 2022

