Dog-friendly memorial service being held for Floyd Co. K-9 Officer Drago

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday marks the final day of memorial services honoring the three officers and police K-9 killed in an ambush last week in Floyd County.

A memorial service begins at 6 p.m. (watch live above) for Floyd County K-9 Officer Drago. He had been with the sheriff’s office for six years helping with drug investigations.

The service will be dog-friendly, so other four-legged officers can attend to pay their respects.

Drago was shot and killed while still sitting in a police car.

Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins died in the shooting.

