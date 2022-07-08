Dog-friendly memorial service being held for Floyd Co. K-9 Officer Drago
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday marks the final day of memorial services honoring the three officers and police K-9 killed in an ambush last week in Floyd County.
A memorial service begins at 6 p.m. (watch live above) for Floyd County K-9 Officer Drago. He had been with the sheriff’s office for six years helping with drug investigations.
The service will be dog-friendly, so other four-legged officers can attend to pay their respects.
Drago was shot and killed while still sitting in a police car.
Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins died in the shooting.
