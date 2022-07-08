Advertisement

Dog-friendly memorial service being held for Floyd Co. K-9 Officer Drago

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday marks the final day of memorial services honoring the three officers and police K-9 killed in an ambush last week in Floyd County.

A memorial service begins at 6 p.m. (watch live above) for Floyd County K-9 Officer Drago. He had been with the sheriff’s office for six years helping with drug investigations.

The service will be dog-friendly, so other four-legged officers can attend to pay their respects.

MORE:

Drago was shot and killed while still sitting in a police car.

Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins died in the shooting.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are now looking for Alfredo Angel Delgado. They say he is wanted on an assault charge.
Man accused of shooting Ky. hotel clerk in the face arrested in New York
Camren Fisher was found guilty of manslaughter first-degree with mental illness.
Man found guilty of shooting his brother in the head in Lexington
File
Report: Phallic symbol leads to suspension of two Lexington police officers
The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Ky. city under boil advisory after major water main break
Trees down on North Broadway— right by Transylvania University.
Thousands lose power, trees down in Lexington as storms roll through

Latest News

Tony White captured in Kentucky
Kidnapping suspect caught in Kentucky will be sent back to Alabama
So many people donated to the First Lady Britainy Beshear’s toy drive after the tornado...
‘Christmas in July’ events being held in Ky. communities hard-hit by tornadoes
State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with...
Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot
Strong storms are possible again today
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another day with heat & strong storms