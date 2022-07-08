Family holds fundraiser to send Lexington boy to blind sports camp

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fundraiser was held on Thursday to help a young Lexington boy.

Malakai Roberts was blinded when he was shot nearly two years ago. His family is trying to raise money to send him and the family to Envision Blind Sports Camp this summer in Pennsylvania.

The camp introduces visually impaired children to sports like hockey, swimming, archery and rowing.

Malakai’s mother said he excelled in his first year at the camp.

“He went last year and he did a really good job, they have gold, silver and bronze medals and got gold in all of them,” mother Cacy Roberts said. “He did amazing, so they’re really hoping he can be in the Paralympics. They think he has what it takes to do that.”

Malakai said his favorite sport at the camp is horseback riding.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.