Family upset over plea deal for Lexington shooting suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect in a 2019 bar shooting took a plea deal last week in court.

Larry Walters admitted to killing James Terry and injuring another man. He accepted amended charges of manslaughter, assault and wanton endangerment.

Chad Michael Terry, James Terry’s son, said his family took a gut punch more than three years ago that they’re still struggling to recover from. Their pain has only been compounded by this plea deal—a deal which means Walters could walk free within the next year.

“You think people are going to be with you every day and you suddenly realize you are going to be missing someone,” Terry said.

His frustration started when a judge set a low bond, allowing Walters to get out of jail and serve time on house arrest. Now, he feels that the prosecutors did not do his family justice either.

“I don’t understand how the commonwealth, after knowing that the family disagreed with this course of action, decided to take a manslaughter two deal, which carried non-violent time,” Terry said.

Walters’ defense attorney came to the defense of the prosecution, saying his client could easily have been acquitted if this went to trial.

“I think the prosecutors in this case handled this really well. They’re not happy, they’re disappointed. They wanted more out of this,” Lexington defense attorney Greg Coulson said.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn did not want to discuss the case until after next month’s sentencing, but she confirmed that Walters’ charges mean he only has to serve 20% of his sentence.

The time served already applies, and with a recommended sentence of 20 years, Walters could be out of jail within the next year.

Coulson said Walters doesn’t pose a threat to the public.

“We do have to remember that Larry’s a man who worked and retired from a full-time job, served in the Marine Corps and didn’t have any criminal history for almost 70 years of his life,” Coulson said.

Still yet, Terry wants Walters behind bars for the rest of his life.

“The defense’s position is that he shouldn’t have to die behind bars. Well, he shouldn’t have shot and killed somebody when he was 70,” Terry said.

Terry said there’s no recourse for his family in this case at this point, but he’s already made multiple trips to his home state of Kentucky from Florida for this case. He said he’ll continue to do so each time Walters is up for parole.

Walters’ sentencing is scheduled for August 16.

