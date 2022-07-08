Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another day with heat & strong storms

Strong storms are possible again today
Strong storms are possible again today(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pattern has been so unsettled this week. Each day has featured steamy temps & thunderstorms.

Summer continues to sizzle across Kentucky. That’s the first thing you will notice with today’s weather. When you get out and start wandering around, the heat will follow you everywhere you go! Expect Heat Index numbers to reach up to around 100 degrees again today. The only thing that brings any instant relief is a shower, but the steam that follows is usually quite miserable.

Another round of strong to severe storms will roll into the region later this afternoon/evening. Some of the storms that develop could produce strong winds and very heavy rain. The risk of tornadic activity and hail both remain at lower levels. You can’t completely count them out, there’s just a lower chance of that happening. Storms will continue into Saturday.

A cold front will sweep through the area for the weekend and it will give us some relief. Some of you around central Kentucky might not get out of the 70s on Saturday. Folks in southern Kentucky will hover around the mid-80s. There will be a few storms in that area before wrapping up. The remainder of the weekend will be much calmer.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are now looking for Alfredo Angel Delgado. They say he is wanted on an assault charge.
Man accused of shooting Ky. hotel clerk in the face arrested in New York
Camren Fisher was found guilty of manslaughter first-degree with mental illness.
Man found guilty of shooting his brother in the head in Lexington
Trees down on North Broadway— right by Transylvania University.
Thousands lose power, trees down in Lexington as storms roll through
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

Latest News

severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Strong Storms Ahead
Another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another day with heat & strong storms
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Strong Storms Rumble Through
Severe weather possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast