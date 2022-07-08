Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another day with heat & strong storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pattern has been so unsettled this week. Each day has featured steamy temps & thunderstorms.

Summer continues to sizzle across Kentucky. That’s the first thing you will notice with today’s weather. When you get out and start wandering around, the heat will follow you everywhere you go! Expect Heat Index numbers to reach up to around 100 degrees again today. The only thing that brings any instant relief is a shower, but the steam that follows is usually quite miserable.

Another round of strong to severe storms will roll into the region later this afternoon/evening. Some of the storms that develop could produce strong winds and very heavy rain. The risk of tornadic activity and hail both remain at lower levels. You can’t completely count them out, there’s just a lower chance of that happening. Storms will continue into Saturday.

A cold front will sweep through the area for the weekend and it will give us some relief. Some of you around central Kentucky might not get out of the 70s on Saturday. Folks in southern Kentucky will hover around the mid-80s. There will be a few storms in that area before wrapping up. The remainder of the weekend will be much calmer.

Take care of each other!

