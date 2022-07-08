John Calipari, Kroger partner in relief efforts for western Kentucky tornado victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- As part of Kentucky men’s basketball’s continued commitment to provide relief to victims of the devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky this past December, head coach John Calipari will partner with Kroger next week in a five-stop autograph tour that will provide an opportunity for Kentuckians to support their friends in the western part of the state.

“Big Blue Nation is a family and there is nothing like it,” Calipari said. “When one of us is hurting, we are all hurting. When the tornadoes hit western Kentucky last year, we made a commitment as a program to not forget about the recovery and to be supportive for as long as it takes for them to get back on their feet. I appreciate Kroger stepping up and partnering with us on another opportunity to provide some relief to our friends in the western part of our state.”

Calipari will make stops at Kroger locations in Louisville, London, Somerset, Georgetown and Morehead between July 12 and July 16, signing autographs and taking photos with fans. Fans are allowed to bring their own item to be autographed, but a limited number of special edition posters, designed specifically for this Kroger tour, will be available on-site, free of charge.

There will be no charge for autographs or pictures, but fans are asked to please consider donating a gift card that can be given to those in need in western Kentucky and help them with the rising cost of gas, groceries, clothing, school supplies, etc. Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation will also continue to accept donations that will go directly to local food banks.

In addition to signing his autograph, Calipari is also asking Big Blue Nation for their autographs. Last season, as a tribute to his friend Joe B. Hall, Calipari carried a rolled-up program with him to the bench for every game, following Hall’s passing on January 15. This season, Calipari intends to honor Hall in the same way, but has his own program with blank pages he hopes to fill with signatures and well wishes from fans across the state, so he can bring the passion of Big Blue Nation with him onto the bench for every game. The program will be on-site at every Kroger location during Calipari’s stop and fans are encouraged to sign.

Below is detailed information for each location:

Tuesday, July 12: Louisville

Kroger

12450 LaGrange Road

Louisville, Kentucky 40245

1:00pm - 2:30pm

Wednesday, July 13: London

Kroger

1732 West Highway 192

London, Ky 40741

1:00pm - 2:30pm

Thursday, July 14: Georgetown

Kroger

106 Marketplace Circle

Georgetown, Ky 40324

1:00pm - 2:30pm

Friday, July 15: Somerset

Kroger

50 Stonegate Center

Somerset, Ky 42501

1:00pm - 2:30pm

Saturday, July 16: Morehead

Kroger

300 Kroger Center

Morehead, Ky 40351

12:00pm - 1:30pm

