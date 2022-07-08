Kentuckians with connections to Japan react to Abe assassination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - News of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has some Kentuckians in shock. The commonwealth is home to more than 200 Japanese-owned companies, including cars, bourbon and thoroughbreds, employing more than 50,000 Kentuckians.

Those strong Kentucky business ties have many in the state trying to wrap their heads around what happened thousands of miles away.

David Carpenter is the president of the Japan American Society of Kentucky. His job is to build business relationships between Japan and Kentucky. He’s lived in Japan for six years, speaks the language fluently and has been immersed with the Japanese culture for more than 20 years.

Carpenter met former Prime Minister Abe in 2017. When he heard Abe had been assassinated, he was in shock.

“It was a shock that the prime minister was shot. It was disbelief at first and even in the news, it was we heard something that sounded like a gun, but it couldn’t be a gun because there’s no guns in Japan,” Carpenter said.

Japan has strict gun laws, and the suspect reportedly had a homemade gun.

A 2018 report indicated Japan had nine firearm-related deaths. That same year the US had a total of more than 39,000 gun-related deaths.

“Over the last 10 years or so, Japanese request for visas to study at universities has dropped tremendously,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter cites reports of mass shootings in the US as the cause.

“That’s economic development, that’s income coming into America,” Carpenter said.

Yukie Cooper is a Japanese American living in Lexington.

“It’s just the greatest tragedy,” Cooper said.

Cooper said a Japanese garden will be built in downtown Louisville.

“I heard he may make appearance when we break ground,” Cooper said.

Sadly, a visit from the former prime minister to the bluegrass won’t happen. But Cooper says Kentuckians are lifting her spirits during these tough times.

“Kentucky and Kentuckians, they reached out to me and shared their thoughts,” Cooper said.

“The Japanese businesspeople and the Kentucky people in general, both are mourning for Japan,” Carpenter said.

There are 6,000 Japanese citizens in the commonwealth living here on work visas.

