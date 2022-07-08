Kentucky Newsmakers 7/10: Morehead State President Dr. Jay Morgan; LBAR president, CEO Justin Landon & Rusty Underwood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan, and Justin Landon and Rusty Underwood, the CEO and president of LBAR.

Morehead is a comprehensive public university with undergraduate, graduate and up and coming doctoral programs. From its campus in northeastern Kentucky, MSU reaches out to its service region and way beyond— even to outer space with its space science center and programs.

Dr. Morgan is Morehead’s 14th president and dedicates himself to the job by being visible on campus and off. That’s paid off with fundraising, student retention and he has his eye on the goal of higher rankings for Morehead State.

Is the housing market shifting in Lexington and the bluegrass region? Interest rates have jumped, and the supply of available homes as grown some. But it appears the market remains hot and values are high. That’s great if you’re a homeowner, but a challenge if you’re looking.

LBAR CEO Justin Landon and this year’s president Rusty Underwood join us to discuss.

