Report: Phallic symbol leads to suspension of two Lexington police officers

File
File(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington police officers have been suspended for a day for altering a photo of an awards ceremony to include a phallic symbol.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report that officers Joseph Williams and Benjamin Starkey were suspended.

The paper reports the photo looked like the female officer was receiving a “purple phallic symbol.”

Williams shared the picture with the female officer, according to the Herald-Leader.

A third officer admitted to altering the photo, but the paper reports he retired back in June. He said he meant no harm.

Use auto pay to simplify your money management
