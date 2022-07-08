Report: Phallic symbol leads to suspension of two Lexington police officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington police officers have been suspended for a day for altering a photo of an awards ceremony to include a phallic symbol.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report that officers Joseph Williams and Benjamin Starkey were suspended.

The paper reports the photo looked like the female officer was receiving a “purple phallic symbol.”

Williams shared the picture with the female officer, according to the Herald-Leader.

A third officer admitted to altering the photo, but the paper reports he retired back in June. He said he meant no harm.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.