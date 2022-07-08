UK Athletics announces hall of fame class of 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced Thursday, with Jim Andrews (men’s basketball), Derek Bryant (baseball), Dezerea Bryant (women’s track and field), Keenan Burton (football), Mike Lyden (swimming and diving) and Kelsey Nunley-Moore (softball) chosen for induction.

The new Hall of Famers will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on November 10-12.

Jim Andrews, Men’s Basketball, 1970-73

All-SEC First Team as a junior and senior … Led UK with 20.1 points and 12.4 rebounds as a senior and 21.5 points and 11.3 boards as a junior … He is the last Wildcat to average 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds over two seasons (Dan Issel, Cotton Nash and Cliff Hagan are the only other Wildcats to accomplish that feat) … Over the last 50 years, only four Wildcats have averaged 20 or more points in two seasons (Andrews, Kevin Grevey, Kenny Walker and Jamal Mashburn) … Led UK to SEC championships all three seasons on the varsity (freshmen were ineligible) … Team made three trips to the NCAA Tournament, twice advancing to the Elite Eight … Named NCAA All-Mideast Regional Team as a junior and senior … His 43 double-doubles rank third in UK history.

Derek Bryant, Baseball, 1970-73

Two-time All-SEC First Team honoree during his days at UK … Exceptional hitter with career batting average of .369 (stats available for his last three seasons), with a career-high mark of .408 in 1971 … First African-American baseball player at UK … Drafted by the San Francisco Giants out of Henry Clay High School before deciding to enroll at Kentucky … Drafted by the Oakland A’s out of UK in 1973 and spent his entire professional career with the A’s (1973-1981) … Played in 39 MLB games for the Athletics during the 1979 season … Had a successful playing and managerial career in the Mexican Professional League after his playing days, including two league titles (1995 and ‘96) as manager of Monterrey … Member of the Mexican Baseball League Hall of Fame .. Continues to be an executive with Hermosillo of the Mexican Pacific League (winter league).

Dezerea Bryant, Women’s Track and Field, 2014-15

Two-time NCAA champion in the 200-meter dash, winning the indoor event as a junior and the outdoor event as a senior … Set the NCAA outdoor record with a time of 22.18 … Five-time NCAA medalist … Also silver in the 2014 indoor 60m, bronze in the 2015 indoor 200m and bronze in the 2015 outdoor 100m …Nine-time All-American in her two seasons at UK … Won the SEC indoor 60m as a junior … 10-time SEC medalist, with six silver and three bronze to accompany her gold … Continues to compete, winning the 4x100m relay at the 2019 World Relays and also winning the 2019 United States Championships in the 200m.

Keenan Burton, Football, 2003-07

Great pass receiver and kickoff returner who also won awards for his outstanding character … Finished his career fourth in school history in pass receptions (189), second in UK history for receiving yardage (2,376) and TD catches (25) … Three-year All-SEC honoree, including first-team honors as a junior … Led UK in pass receiving as a junior and senior as the Wildcats posted consecutive wins in the 2006 and ‘07 Music City Bowls … Set UK career record for kickoff return average (25.6-yard average, min. 50 returns) … Named to the UK Athletics Society of Character, the SEC Community Service Team and the SEC Academic Honor Roll … Played two years in the NFL before sustaining a career-ending injury.

Mike Lyden, Swimming and Diving, 1993-2008

1996 NCAA Women’s Diving Coach of the Year … 12-time SEC Diving Coach of the Year, including nine times at Kentucky and three at LSU … Led 12 Wildcats to 49 All-America selections ... In 2006, led Taryn Ignacio to the school’s first national championship in program history when she set school and then-NCAA records on the platform ... Coached Kentucky’s first diving All-American, Tina Johnson, who earned All-America platform honors in 1994, and UK’s first single-season three-time All-American, Clayton Moss, in 2002 and 2003 ... In 2005 the Wildcat women divers swept the SEC championships, winning all three boards, an unprecedented achievement … Having died in 2008 after a lengthy illness, the UK Athletics CATSPY Courage Award is named in his honor.

Kelsey Nunley-Moore, Softball, 2013-16

Pitched Kentucky to the 2014 Women’s College World Series, its only appearance in the WCWS … 2016 NFCA First-Team All-American … 2016 SEC Pitcher of the Year … Holds UK career records for appearances (171), innings pitched (943.1), ERA (1.96), wins (92) and saves (9) … 2016 First-Team All-SEC … 2016 Senior CLASS Award All-American … Fifth overall pick in the 2016 NPF Draft to the USSSA Pride, the highest-picked Wildcat in program history … 2014 WCWS and SEC All-Tournament Team … 2013 SEC All-Freshman Team, 2014 All-SEC Second Team … Won all 10 postseason wins for Kentucky in 2014 as the Wildcats made their way past the Lexington Regional, Los Angeles Super Regional and into the Women’s College World Series … Continues to be active in the game as a high school coach.

The UK Athletics Hall of Fame was started in 2005 to recognize and honor persons whose participation and achievements enriched and strengthened the University’s athletics program. A committee consisting of Hall of Famers, media members, campus representatives and current coaches and administrators elects new inductees each year.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.