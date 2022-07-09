Ally Blake’s Forecast | A better day in store for tomorow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening! The forecast today was well... wet. The good news is the rest of the evening should finally clear out the showers and tomorrow looks way better.

Temps this evening will drop into the low 70s and upper 60s. Tomorrow is likely to feature some fog. Central Kentucky stays dry with sunshine and rises into the low to mid-80s. Southeastern Kentucky remains mostly dry, there is a small chance to see an isolated shower. Most of us stay in the low to mid-80s with low humidity. Monday also is dry with temperatures near 90. Tuesday is where our next system comes in. Temps remain steamy near 90 before our next cold front takes things back. This will linger into Wednesday and likely on Thursday, we see temps in the low 80s with a more pleasant feel! The end of next week looks dry and seasonable.

I hope you all have a great rest of your weekend!

