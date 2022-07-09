Advertisement

Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway

A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.(Eden_Images via canva)
By Miles Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN CITY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a man likely died last weekend after lightning struck him.

Representatives from emergency medical services in Rabun County report they received a call about a man possibly being struck by lightning on July 2 at about 3:35 p.m.

WGCL reports emergency crews found an unresponsive man in his 30s on the ground. Crews also reported seeing a hole in a home’s driveway near the man’s body that appeared to be from a possible lightning strike.

The man, who authorities have not currently identified, was rushed to the Mountain Lakes Medical Center, where he later died.

Medical examiners are expected to release the man’s official cause of death once their report is complete.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are now looking for Alfredo Angel Delgado. They say he is wanted on an assault charge.
Man accused of shooting Ky. hotel clerk in the face arrested in New York
File
Report: Phallic symbol leads to suspension of two Lexington police officers
The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Ky. city under boil advisory after major water main break
Camren Fisher was found guilty of manslaughter first-degree with mental illness.
Man found guilty of shooting his brother in the head in Lexington
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death

Latest News

Police agencies from across Kentucky and the country have been in Floyd County this week paying...
‘It’s a tearjerker:’ Police departments all over Ky. show support for Floyd County
FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at...
‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed Friday at a campaign event.
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
Twin injured in Highland Park shooting off ventilator