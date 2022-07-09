Svensson maintains lead after 36 holes at the Barbasol Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Adam Svensson began round two at the Barbasol Championship with the lead, and despite a few rain delays, the 28-year-old Canadian remains in front by two strokes after 36 holes.

Svensson shot a 5-under 67 in the second round to finish at 15-under par.

Play was suspended due to darkness just after 9 p.m. with plenty of golfers still on the course. The second round will resume Saturday morning.

American Trey Mullinax has sole possession of second place at 13-under through 13 holes. There is a seven-way tie for third at 12-under par.

Right now the projected cut is 5-under par.

