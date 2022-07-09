Advertisement

Svensson maintains lead after 36 holes at the Barbasol Championship

Svensson shot a 5-under 67 in the second round to finish at 15-under par.
Adam Svensson hits on the fifth hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf...
Adam Svensson hits on the fifth hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament, Friday July 8, 2022, in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (AP Photo/John Amis)(JOHN AMIS | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Adam Svensson began round two at the Barbasol Championship with the lead, and despite a few rain delays, the 28-year-old Canadian remains in front by two strokes after 36 holes.

Play was suspended due to darkness just after 9 p.m. with plenty of golfers still on the course. The second round will resume Saturday morning.

American Trey Mullinax has sole possession of second place at 13-under through 13 holes. There is a seven-way tie for third at 12-under par.

Right now the projected cut is 5-under par.

