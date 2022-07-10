Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another nice day

Good Sunday evening! The forecast today was well pretty nice for most of us! Far eastern...
Good Sunday evening! The forecast today was well pretty nice for most of us! Far eastern Kentucky saw a few showers but that kept things cool for most of the day. The good news is the rest of the evening should finally clear out the showers and tomorrow looks dry for all of us!(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good Sunday evening! The forecast today was well pretty nice for most of us! Far eastern Kentucky saw a few showers but that kept things cool for most of the day. The good news is the rest of the evening should finally clear out the showers and tomorrow looks dry for all of us!

Monday also is dry with temperatures near 90. Tuesday is where our next system comes in. Temps remain steamy near 90 before our next cold front takes things back. The SPC has already highlighted an area of eastern Kentucky for strong to severe storms. Main threats include heavy rainfall and damaging winds. This will linger into Wednesday and likely on Thursday, we see temps in the low 80s with a more pleasant feel! The end of next week looks dry and seasonable heading into the weekend=.

I hope you all have a great start to your work week!

