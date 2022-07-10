Advertisement

Lex Police investigate early morning report of shots fired

Officers were called to the 500 block of Breckenridge Street at around 1:00 am Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Breckenridge Street at around 1:00 am Sunday morning.(WSMV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are currently investigating a report of shots fired overnight in Lexington.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Breckenridge Street at around 1:00 am Sunday morning. When police arrived, they found shell casings at the scene and one home was struck.

Police say that they have identified one suspect, and at this time they are taking reports and following up with charges.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Report: Phallic symbol leads to suspension of two Lexington police officers
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death
The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Ky. city under boil advisory after major water main break
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

Latest News

This aerial view provides a look at the new home of the Franklin County Humane Society...
Franklin Co. Humane Society asks city for further funding, public for help as new animal shelter project costs rise
Bob Baffert (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Bob Baffert a double winner in return from long suspension
Unity Fest in Lexington to stand against gun violence.
Unity Fest in Lexington to stand against gun violence
Grounds crew remove water from a bunker on the first hole during a weather suspension in the...
Max McGreevy leads rain-delayed Barbasol Championship