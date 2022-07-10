Lex Police investigate early morning report of shots fired

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are currently investigating a report of shots fired overnight in Lexington.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Breckenridge Street at around 1:00 am Sunday morning. When police arrived, they found shell casings at the scene and one home was struck.

Police say that they have identified one suspect, and at this time they are taking reports and following up with charges.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

