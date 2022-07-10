Max McGreevy leads rain-delayed Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Max McGreevy completed a 9-under 63 on Saturday to share the second-round lead and had a one-stroke advantage when darkness suspended third-round play in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.

Much of the field began the third round in the evening in sunny conditions after heavy showers hit Keene Trace for the second consecutive day. More than 2 1/2 inches of rain over two hours delayed play for nearly 5 1/2 hours, with bare-footed grounds crew using buckets to clear water from bunkers.

McGreevy and Matti Schmid, a former University of Louisville player, each shot 63 and were at 16-under 128 after the completion of the second round - a stroke ahead of first-round leader Adam Svensson.

Due to darkness, round three of the Barbasol Championship was suspended at 9:02pm. Players will be back in position at 7:45am Sunday. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 10, 2022

A twilight hole-in-one! @ScottBrownGolf makes his seventh ace on TOUR at the 191-yard 16th hole @BarbasolChamp.



He's now tied for the third-most holes-in-one on record (since 1983). pic.twitter.com/kaXgQWWjAF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.