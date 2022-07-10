Advertisement

Max McGreevy leads rain-delayed Barbasol Championship

More than 2 1/2 inches of rain over two hours delayed play for nearly 5 1/2 hours,
Grounds crew remove water from a bunker on the first hole during a weather suspension in the...
Grounds crew remove water from a bunker on the first hole during a weather suspension in the third round in the Barbasol Championship golf tournament Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Max McGreevy completed a 9-under 63 on Saturday to share the second-round lead and had a one-stroke advantage when darkness suspended third-round play in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.

Much of the field began the third round in the evening in sunny conditions after heavy showers hit Keene Trace for the second consecutive day. More than 2 1/2 inches of rain over two hours delayed play for nearly 5 1/2 hours, with bare-footed grounds crew using buckets to clear water from bunkers.

McGreevy and Matti Schmid, a former University of Louisville player, each shot 63 and were at 16-under 128 after the completion of the second round - a stroke ahead of first-round leader Adam Svensson.

