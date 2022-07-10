Advertisement

Police search for inmate after escape from Lexington facility

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from a facility in Lexington.

Police say David D. Lewis was an inmate of Blackburn Correctional Complex and had been staying at The Hope Center recovery residence in Lexington.

Troopers say Lewis removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility around 1:00 on Saturday afternoon.

Lewis was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sleeveless shirt.

If you’ve seen him or have any information you’re asked to call the police.

