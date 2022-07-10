Advertisement

Unity Fest in Lexington to stand against gun violence

By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Unity Fest was held at Greyline Station in downtown Lexington. Organizations came together to advocate and stand against gun violence. The event was a free live concert, but organizers hoped it would mean more to the community.

Mark Royse helped the event come together and he felt that the event was important to the community.

“That gun violence doesn’t have to be the way that things are,” he said, “We are a community, we can take care of each other.”

And Kash Lovee, the Founder of Unity Fest said she wants to make a difference.

“I’m really trying to show the new generation how to turn pain into purpose,” Lovee said.

There was food and entertainment. There was live music performed by people of all ages. They wanted people in the community to showcase their talents.

“I wanted to use my platform to try to bring awareness to gun violence and try to get everybody to stop the craziness,.” Lovee said.

People also spoke about their own personal experiences with gun violence. People who lost loved ones shared their stories and encouraged others to stop the violence in the community.

Some organizations at the event included, Moms Demand Action, Stop the Bleed and the Voyage Movement.

