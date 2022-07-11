Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong storms for some come tomorrow

Monday Evening Forecast
Good Monday evening everyone!
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday evening everyone! After a lovely day here in Kentucky, things are likely to shake up into tomorrow when some of us could see some stronger showers and storms.

Throughout the evening hours, most of us will drop back into the 70s with mostly clear skies. As you step out the door in northern Kentucky tomorrow you may run into an isolated shower. Southern Kentucky starts off dry with some fog. Throughout the day we see mostly cloudy skies as temps rise to the mid to upper 80s. As our cold front moves through, showers and stroms are likely to develop and most of the strong stuff is likely to pop up in far eastern Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted an area of far eastern Kentucky for strong storms. The main threats include damaging winds and heavy rain. I do believe by sunset this should all wrap up. By Wednesday, we stay dry for a couple of days. Temps remain in the low to mid-80s with low humidity. Eventually, by the weekend we warm up seasonably, with the return of rain chances.

I hope you all have a great day!

