Barney Miller’s celebrates 100 years of business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Barney Miller’s is celebrating 100 years of business on Main Street in Lexington. The audio, video and home theater family shop is one of the oldest businesses in town.

“Hard work number one, there’s no replacement for hard work. And then putting people in place to help the company and them succeed,” President and owner Barney Miller said.

That’s a portion of Barney Miller’s secret sauce to decades of success. The company was started by Miller’s grandfather, also named Barney Miller and a graduate of MIT, in 1922. His business started as an auto parts store.

“He decided to transition into early radio and he sold the first radio in Kentucky,” Miller said.

Miller was always one step ahead.

“My dad and him went to the World’s Fair in New York City and saw a very early demonstration of television and they knew that was going to be a hit,” Miller said. “Barney Miller sold the first television in Kentucky.”

Barney Miller is a third-generation owner of the store. The 61-year-old has been here just about all his life.

The company has evolved with the times. It now focuses on home theater, security systems, and just about anything to smart-proof your house. Surviving a depression, a recession, and a pandemic, this family business remains ahead of the technology curve.

Miller said his grandfather would be amazed by where the company is today.

“I think he’d be really proud, I do,” Miller said.

Miller said the company excelled during COVID because more people were stuck in the house and purchasing home theaters.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.