EKU looking into reports of abuse in softball program

WATCH | EKU looking into reports of abuse in softball program
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is looking into reports of abuse in its softball program.

According to the Richmond Register, players are accusing Coach Jane Worthington of mental and verbal abuse.

One former player says Worthington told her she couldn’t play if she didn’t lose weight. She says she and her teammates relied so heavily on diet pills they might’ve failed drug tests.

Other students corroborated the story to the paper.

Leaders with EKU say they’re investigating but will not release any details for now.

