Four men sentenced in connection with deadly Lexington shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four men have been sentenced in connection with a deadly Lexington shooting.

Samaje Dylan Cole, Jah’Quez Crutchfield, Rafael Malik Brewster and Moses Thompson were convicted in connection with the death of Nathaniel Shelby.

The shooting happened back in September 2019 inside an apartment on East Reynolds Road. Police say the shooting happened during an argument with Shelby over a drug transaction.

Cole was originally charged with murder but it was amended down to first-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 27-and-a-half years.

Crutchfield’s charge was also amended down to second-degree manslaughter and he was sentenced to 20 years.

Brewster had his murder charge dismissed but was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years for robbery and burglary.

Thompson was sentenced to 10 years and five years probation.

Left to right: Samaje Dylan Cole, Jah'Quez Crutchfield, Rafael Malik Brewster, Moses Thompson.
Left to right: Samaje Dylan Cole, Jah'Quez Crutchfield, Rafael Malik Brewster, Moses Thompson.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)

