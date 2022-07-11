Go under the sea with sneak peek of ‘The Little Mermaid’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Little Mermaid is about to go “under the sea” at the Lexington Opera House.

Rehearsals for the Lexington Theater Company’s production of the beloved Disney musical are in full swing this week.

The cast includes seasoned Broadway professionals in the title rolls, alongside rising stars and recent college graduates.

The seasoned pros from Broadway/National Tours include Edward Watts (Scandalous, Finian’s Rainbow, The Music Man at The Lex) as King Triton, Emily Cramer (School of Rock, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables) as Ursula, Ryan Gregory Thurman (After Midnight, Elf: The Musical) as Sebastian, and Lexington’s own Brance Cornelius (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Cinderella) as Scuttle. Rising Stars and recent college graduates Teah M. Renzi (Western Connecticut State University) and Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente (University of Oklahoma) will play Ariel and Prince Eric.

While the rehearsal process a short 14 days from first rehearsal to first audience, the company’s team has been preparing for months.

Everyone comes prepared as scenes are pre-blocked, choreography is created, lines and lyrics are memorized, set pieces are mapped out.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with an additional evening performance at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There will also be matinees at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.