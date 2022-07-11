Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical July days are here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is not unusual to see temperatures reach the upper-80s to low-90s this time of year. That’s exactly what we will see over the next few days.

Heat & humidity will grow across Kentucky for the first part of the week. Typical stuff as we head toward the middle of July. I do not expect it to be anything like the ridiculous build-up of heat we have had before. It has that potential but unlike previous hot stretches, we have an actual cold front to shake things up!

A front will try to put the lid on the significant heat. It will begin passing through our skies on Tuesday and we’ll see our numbers come down to the mid-80s because of it. As long as we have a front in the forecast, the heat will not win itself a nice long streak of days. We were missing that in recent hot stretches. This go-around will include a more active pattern to take the heat away from us.

Take care of each other!

