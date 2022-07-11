Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical July days are here

A little more heat is expected today
A little more heat is expected today(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is not unusual to see temperatures reach the upper-80s to low-90s this time of year. That’s exactly what we will see over the next few days.

Heat & humidity will grow across Kentucky for the first part of the week. Typical stuff as we head toward the middle of July. I do not expect it to be anything like the ridiculous build-up of heat we have had before. It has that potential but unlike previous hot stretches, we have an actual cold front to shake things up!

A front will try to put the lid on the significant heat. It will begin passing through our skies on Tuesday and we’ll see our numbers come down to the mid-80s because of it. As long as we have a front in the forecast, the heat will not win itself a nice long streak of days. We were missing that in recent hot stretches. This go-around will include a more active pattern to take the heat away from us.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the 500 block of Breckenridge Street at around 1:00 am Sunday morning.
Lex Police investigate early morning report of shots fired
Police say David D. Lewis was an inmate of Blackburn Correctional Complex and had been staying...
Police search for inmate after escape from Lexington facility
File
Report: Phallic symbol leads to suspension of two Lexington police officers
Law enforcement sources say officers found the suspect, 35-year-old James Burrios, in a nearby...
Woman wakes up to strange man in bedroom; then he starts taking off his clothes
This aerial view provides a look at the new home of the Franklin County Humane Society...
Franklin Co. Humane Society asks city for further funding, public for help as new animal shelter project costs rise

Latest News

Rounds of showers & thunderstorms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Good Sunday evening! The forecast today was well pretty nice for most of us! Far eastern...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another nice day
Good Saturday evening! The forecast today was well... wet. The good news is the rest of the...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A better day in store for tomorow
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For The Weekend