Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.

She said she picked up a dollar bill she found at a McDonald’s restaurant, and from there, it went downhill.

“‘I love you’ were literally the last words that came out of my mouth, and it took me a while just to get that out. It was the only thing I could think to say until I couldn’t even keep my eyes open,” Renee Parsons said.

Her story is garnering hundreds of thousands of shares of Facebook. Parsons and her husband, Justin, were traveling from Lexington to Dallas, Texas for work when she said she picked up a dollar bill outside of a McDonalds in Nashville. After handling it, she said she started to become so ill, she had to be rushed to the hospital.

“I’m trying to fight to stay awake because he’s yelling at me to stay awake,” Renee said.

Parsons woke up in a hospital bed five hours later. Justin said local law enforcement told them they wanted to test the money Renee picked up for any drug residue.

“Other than that, there’s no explanation other than some random medical event that just, you know, took place,” Justin said.

Some in the medical community do say it is rare to overdose or become sick from minimal contact like this. However, after her experience, they want to warn others to be safe.

“I think that was the whole point of her post, was just to make people aware,” Justin said.

Just last month, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee posted a warning on social media saying they had two separate incidents of people picking up dollar bills that had tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The sheriff’s office asked people not to pick up money they see on the ground.

Several newly passed laws in Kentucky will go into effect this week, including one that toughens the penalties for fentanyl dealers. The bill requires those convicted of trafficking fentanyl to serve at least 85% of the sentence up from the current 50%.

