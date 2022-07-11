Advertisement

Man accused of killing three Ky. law enforcement officers set to be back in court

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
By WKYT News Staff and Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering three law enforcement officers, a police K-9 and injuring several others in Floyd County on June 30 will make another appearance before a judge Monday afternoon.

Lance Storz is set to return to Floyd County District Court at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.

State police said officers went to execute an emergency protective order when Storz began firing a high-powered rifle at law enforcement in a shootout that lasted several hours.

In a news conference, county attorney Keith Bartley said they expect his charges to be upgraded as the investigation continues.

Storz’s first court appearance was July 1, in which a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

This is a developing story.

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry,...
Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Drago
