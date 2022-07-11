Man accused of killing three Ky. law enforcement officers set to be back in court
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering three law enforcement officers, a police K-9 and injuring several others in Floyd County on June 30 will make another appearance before a judge Monday afternoon.
MORE
- Dog-friendly memorial service held for Floyd Co. K-9 Officer Drago
- Honoring fallen heroes: Funeral for Officer Jacob Chaffins held Thursday
- Honoring fallen heroes: Capt. Ralph Frasure’s funeral held in Prestonburg
- Honoring fallen heroes: Funeral held for Deputy William Petry
Lance Storz is set to return to Floyd County District Court at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.
State police said officers went to execute an emergency protective order when Storz began firing a high-powered rifle at law enforcement in a shootout that lasted several hours.
In a news conference, county attorney Keith Bartley said they expect his charges to be upgraded as the investigation continues.
Storz’s first court appearance was July 1, in which a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.