SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Joseph Hicks has been sentenced for murder.

Hicks pleaded guilty in June to killing his former girlfriend Sheena Baxter.

Monday morning, Hicks was sentenced to 45 years in prison, which was recommended sentence prosecutors sought in the case as part of a plea deal.

This is a developing story.

Victim’s sister gives emotional plea to keep murder suspect in prison in high profile Scott County case. More at noon and later @WKYT pic.twitter.com/rWw8Ekj3sL — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 11, 2022

