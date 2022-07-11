Mullinax birdies final hole to win Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Trey Mullinax won the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, holing a 15-foot putt from the edge of the 18th green to beat Kevin Streelman by a stroke.

The 30-year-old Mullinax followed the breakthrough putt with a celebratory fist pump and scream. He played 33 holes Sunday, competing a 5-under 67 in the delayed third round and following with a 66 to finish at 25-under 263.

Streelman’s hope of forcing a playoff ended when his 9-foot birdie putt rolled right. He settled for par and a 67. Mullinax earned the last spot in the British Open at St. Andrews, with that tournament starting Thursday. The former Alabama player also gets spots in the 2023 PGA Championship and Tournament of Champions.

