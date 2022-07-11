Advertisement

Mullinax birdies final hole to win Barbasol Championship

Mullinax earned the last spot in the British Open at St. Andrews.
Mullinax birdies final hole to win Barbasol Championship
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Trey Mullinax won the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, holing a 15-foot putt from the edge of the 18th green to beat Kevin Streelman by a stroke.

The 30-year-old Mullinax followed the breakthrough putt with a celebratory fist pump and scream. He played 33 holes Sunday, competing a 5-under 67 in the delayed third round and following with a 66 to finish at 25-under 263.

Streelman’s hope of forcing a playoff ended when his 9-foot birdie putt rolled right. He settled for par and a 67. Mullinax earned the last spot in the British Open at St. Andrews, with that tournament starting Thursday. The former Alabama player also gets spots in the 2023 PGA Championship and Tournament of Champions.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Report: Phallic symbol leads to suspension of two Lexington police officers
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death
The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
Ky. city under boil advisory after major water main break

Latest News

Bob Baffert (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Bob Baffert a double winner in return from long suspension
Grounds crew remove water from a bunker on the first hole during a weather suspension in the...
Max McGreevy leads rain-delayed Barbasol Championship
Adam Svensson hits on the fifth hole during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf...
Svensson maintains lead after 36 holes at the Barbasol Championship
The wet weather we’ve seen Friday afternoon has dampened the Barbasol Championship, soaking the...
Storms lead to hours-long delay at Barbasol Championship