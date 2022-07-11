New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As of last week, there has been an increase in positive test results for COVID-19 in Fayette County according to the CDC. It is one of the counties with a high COVID level status, despite the case rate being down by 14.4 percent from the week prior.

One local family physician, Dr. Jeff Foxx said that the new BA.5 variant could be seen more in Lexington very soon.

“The virus mutates, so the vaccines aren’t as effective and the virus itself is more transmittable,” Dr. Foxx said.

He said that over time, the virus changes and it can make people less immune to it. Dr. Foxx explained that even if you are vaccinated or have previously contracted COVID-19, you still are at risk for getting the virus.

There is a total of 37 counties in Kentucky that have high COVID community levels. Dr. Foxx said that people often let their guard down, so that could be a factor in getting the illness. And he adds that the new omicron variant could cause more cases in the future.

“Our management strategies are still social distancing and avoidance,” he said, “If you have it or if you’re sick don’t go to work, get yourself tested, and wear your mask, especially in crowded or risky environments.”

And Dr. Foxx said it is still important to get your vaccines and stay up to date on the latest boosters.

He also said there are other treatments and medicines, like Paxlovid, that could help with your symptoms early on, but it’s important to consult your doctor before taking any medications.

“As this omicron variant ramps up, I think it’s going to be important to really start to get back to basics,” Dr. Foxx said.

The CDC will continue to update their COVID Data Tracker each week.

