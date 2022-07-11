Police: Wanted man shoots officer, is shot in Kentucky park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials in Kentucky say a man shot a Louisville police officer and was shot in return.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers approached the man “known to have warrants” at a park Sunday evening while basketball games were taking place.

Smiley said the man fired and hit one officer in the chest. She says the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and wasn’t seriously injured.

Smiley said officers returned fire and hit the man, who also was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t available.

She said the department is consulting with Kentucky State Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

