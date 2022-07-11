Advertisement

Police: Wanted man shoots officer, is shot in Kentucky park

WATCH | Police: Wanted man shoots officer, is shot in Kentucky park
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials in Kentucky say a man shot a Louisville police officer and was shot in return.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers approached the man “known to have warrants” at a park Sunday evening while basketball games were taking place.

Smiley said the man fired and hit one officer in the chest. She says the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and wasn’t seriously injured.

Smiley said officers returned fire and hit the man, who also was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t available.

She said the department is consulting with Kentucky State Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say David D. Lewis was an inmate of Blackburn Correctional Complex and had been staying...
Police search for inmate after escape from Lexington facility
Officers were called to the 500 block of Breckenridge Street at around 1:00 am Sunday morning.
Lex Police investigate early morning report of shots fired
File
Report: Phallic symbol leads to suspension of two Lexington police officers
Law enforcement sources say officers found the suspect, 35-year-old James Burrios, in a nearby...
Woman wakes up to strange man in bedroom; then he starts taking off his clothes
This aerial view provides a look at the new home of the Franklin County Humane Society...
Franklin Co. Humane Society asks city for further funding, public for help as new animal shelter project costs rise

Latest News

Sarah Williams is facing a number of charges including inciting a riot. She is among at least a...
Trial for activist arrested during 2020 Lexington protests begins
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Man accused of killing three Ky. law enforcement officers set to be back in court
Sheena Baxter. (WKYT file)
Man sentenced for murder of Sheena Baxter
Rounds of showers & thunderstorms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast