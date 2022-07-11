Advertisement

Toyota reinstates mask requirement due to COVID level

(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - One of central Kentucky’s largest employers is requiring masks again.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky in Georgetown reinstated its mask requirement because of the increase of COVID-19, they said.

Scott County is now in red on the state’s COVID map.

Toyota said it continues to consult with the CDC’s risk status on a weekly basis.

When levels decrease, masks will be optional.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say David D. Lewis was an inmate of Blackburn Correctional Complex and had been staying...
Police search for inmate after escape from Lexington facility
Officers were called to the 500 block of Breckenridge Street at around 1:00 am Sunday morning.
Lex Police investigate early morning report of shots fired
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County
File
Report: Phallic symbol leads to suspension of two Lexington police officers
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most...
New state laws take effect this week in Kentucky
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
According to the Richmond Register, players are accusing Coach Jane Worthington of mental and...
EKU looking into reports of abuse in softball program