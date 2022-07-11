Toyota reinstates mask requirement due to COVID level

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - One of central Kentucky’s largest employers is requiring masks again.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky in Georgetown reinstated its mask requirement because of the increase of COVID-19, they said.

Scott County is now in red on the state’s COVID map.

Toyota said it continues to consult with the CDC’s risk status on a weekly basis.

When levels decrease, masks will be optional.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.